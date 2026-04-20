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Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets

Cameron Johnson

Denver Nuggets • #23 SF

Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Take On Timberwolves In Game 2

Cameron Johnson and the Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 20. Johnson's points prop was 12.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Johnson put up 12 points in his most recent action, a 116-105 win over the Timberwolves on April 18. Johnson averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 114.6 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cameron Johnson

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