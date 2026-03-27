Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Take On Jazz On March 27

Last time out on March 25, Johnson posted 12 points in a 142-135 win over the Mavericks. Johnson is averaging 11.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 125.2 points per contest against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the NBA in points allowed.

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