FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets

Cameron Johnson

Denver Nuggets • #23 SF

Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Take On Jazz On March 27

Cameron Johnson and the Denver Nuggets play the Utah Jazz on Friday, March 27. Johnson's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 25, Johnson posted 12 points in a 142-135 win over the Mavericks. Johnson is averaging 11.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 125.2 points per contest against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cameron Johnson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Denver NuggetsRecent Denver Nuggets Player News

View All Denver Nuggets Player News