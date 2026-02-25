Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Take On Celtics On Feb. 25
Cameron Johnson and the Denver Nuggets play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Johnson's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 128-117 loss to the Warriors on Feb. 22, Johnson put up nine points. Johnson is averaging 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Celtics are allowing 107.6 points per game, which ranks first in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.