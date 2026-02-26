FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks

Caleb Martin

Dallas Mavericks • #16 PG

Caleb Martin And Mavericks Take On Kings On Feb. 26

Caleb Martin and the Dallas Mavericks play the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, Feb. 26. Martin's points prop was 5.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Martin tallied three points in his most recent appearance, a 123-114 win over the Nets on Feb. 24. Martin is averaging 3.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are conceding 121.1 points per contest, which ranks 28th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Caleb Martin

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Dallas MavericksRecent Dallas Mavericks Player News

View All Dallas Mavericks Player News