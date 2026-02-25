Cade Cunningham And Pistons Play Thunder On Feb. 25

Cunningham totaled 16 points, six rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and three blocks in his most recent game, a 114-103 loss to the Spurs on Feb. 23. Cunningham is tops on his team in both points (25.3 per game) and assists (9.8), and averages 5.8 boards. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Thunder are conceding 107.7 points per contest, which ranks second in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.