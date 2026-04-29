Cade Cunningham And Pistons Play Magic In Game 5

Cunningham totaled 25 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 94-88 loss to the Magic on April 27. Cunningham averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic are conceding 115.1 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

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