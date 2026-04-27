Cade Cunningham And Pistons Take On Magic In Game 4

Cunningham put up 27 points and nine assists in his most recent appearance, a 113-105 loss to the Magic on April 25. Cunningham averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.1 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

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