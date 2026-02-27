FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Cade Cunningham And Pistons Face Cavaliers On Feb. 27

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Feb. 27. Cunningham's points prop was 24.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 124-116 win over the Thunder on Feb. 25, Cunningham put up 29 points, 13 assists, three steals and three blocks. Cunningham paces his team in both points (25.4 per game) and assists (9.8), and averages 5.7 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.

The Cavaliers are allowing 115.1 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

