Bub Carrington And Wizards Square Off Against Raptors On Feb. 28

Bub Carrington and the Washington Wizards play the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, Feb. 28. Carrington's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 26, Carrington recorded two points and five assists in a 126-96 loss to the Hawks. Carrington paces his squad in assists with 4.6 per game, and averages 9.8 points and 3.7 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Raptors rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
