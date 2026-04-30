Bruce Brown And Nuggets Face Timberwolves In Game 6
Bruce Brown and the Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 30. Brown's points prop was 6.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on April 27, Brown recorded seven points and two steals in a 125-113 win over the Timberwolves. Brown averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.