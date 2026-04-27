Bruce Brown And Nuggets Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 5

Last time out on April 25, Brown recorded six points in a 112-96 loss to the Timberwolves. Brown averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per game.

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