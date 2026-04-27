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Bruce Brown Jr.
Denver Nuggets

Bruce Brown Jr.

Denver Nuggets • #11 SG

Bruce Brown And Nuggets Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 5

Bruce Brown and the Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 27. Brown's points prop was 5.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 25, Brown recorded six points in a 112-96 loss to the Timberwolves. Brown averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bruce Brown Jr.

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