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Bruce Brown Jr.
Denver Nuggets

Bruce Brown Jr.

Denver Nuggets • #11 SG

Bruce Brown And Nuggets Take On Timberwolves In Game 1

Bruce Brown and the Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. Brown's points prop was 5.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Brown tallied 14 points and five assists in his last action, a 128-118 win over the Spurs on April 12. Brown averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 114.6 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bruce Brown Jr.

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