Bruce Brown And Nuggets Take On Timberwolves In Game 1

Brown tallied 14 points and five assists in his last action, a 128-118 win over the Spurs on April 12. Brown averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 114.6 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

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