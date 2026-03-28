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Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz

Brice Sensabaugh

Utah Jazz • #28 SF

Brice Sensabaugh And Jazz Take On Suns On March 28

Brice Sensabaugh and the Utah Jazz play the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, March 28. Sensabaugh's points prop was 20.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Sensabaugh tallied 13 points, six assists and two steals in his last game, a 135-129 loss to the Nuggets on March 27. Sensabaugh is averaging 14.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brice Sensabaugh

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