Brice Sensabaugh And Jazz Take On Suns On March 28

Sensabaugh tallied 13 points, six assists and two steals in his last game, a 135-129 loss to the Nuggets on March 27. Sensabaugh is averaging 14.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.2 points per game.

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