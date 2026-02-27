Brandon Williams And Mavericks Square Off Against Grizzlies On Feb. 27

In his last appearance, a 130-121 loss to the Kings on Feb. 26, Williams had 16 points and four assists. Williams is averaging 12.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 118.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.