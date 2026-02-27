FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks

Brandon Williams

Dallas Mavericks • #10 PG

Brandon Williams And Mavericks Square Off Against Grizzlies On Feb. 27

Brandon Williams and the Dallas Mavericks play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Feb. 27. Williams' points prop was 16.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 130-121 loss to the Kings on Feb. 26, Williams had 16 points and four assists. Williams is averaging 12.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 118.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Brandon Williams

