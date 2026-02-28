FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Brandon Miller And Hornets Play Trail Blazers On Feb. 28

Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets play the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, Feb. 28. Miller's points prop was 22.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 133-109 win over the Pacers on Feb. 26, Miller put up 33 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Miller paces his team in points per contest (20.9), and averages 4.7 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Trail Blazers rank 24th in the league in points allowed, giving up 118.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
