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Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller

Charlotte Hornets • #24 SF

Brandon Miller And Hornets Take On Celtics On March 29

Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets play the Boston Celtics on Sunday, March 29. Miller's points prop was 19.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Miller totaled 29 points and eight rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 118-114 loss to the 76ers on March 28. Miller is tops on his squad in points per contest (20.5), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 106.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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