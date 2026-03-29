Brandon Miller And Hornets Take On Celtics On March 29

Miller totaled 29 points and eight rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 118-114 loss to the 76ers on March 28. Miller is tops on his squad in points per contest (20.5), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 106.9 points per game.

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