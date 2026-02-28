Brandon Ingram And Raptors Square Off Against Wizards On Feb. 28

In his most recent action, a 110-107 loss to the Spurs on Feb. 25, Ingram tallied 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Ingram leads his squad in points per contest (21.8), and averages 5.8 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Wizards are giving up 122.8 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.