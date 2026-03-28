Brandon Ingram And Raptors Play Pelicans On March 27
Brandon Ingram and the Toronto Raptors play the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, March 27. Ingram's points prop was 22.5 as of Friday evening.
What It Means
In his last action, a 119-94 loss to the Clippers on March 25, Ingram totaled 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. Ingram paces his team in points per game (21.5), and averages 5.6 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
The Pelicans are allowing 119.3 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.