Brandon Ingram And Raptors Play Pelicans On March 27

In his last action, a 119-94 loss to the Clippers on March 25, Ingram totaled 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. Ingram paces his team in points per game (21.5), and averages 5.6 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Pelicans are allowing 119.3 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league.

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