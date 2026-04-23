Brandon Ingram And Raptors Play Cavaliers In Game 3

In his last game, a 115-105 loss to the Cavaliers on April 20, Ingram tallied seven points. Ingram averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are conceding 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

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