Brandon Ingram And Raptors Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 2

Last time out on April 18, Ingram recorded 17 points and four assists in a 126-113 loss to the Cavaliers. Ingram averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

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