Bobby Portis And Bucks Face Cavaliers On Feb. 25

Bobby Portis and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Portis' points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 128-117 win over the Heat on Feb. 24, Portis tallied 21 points. Portis leads his team in rebounding (6.6 per game), and averages 13.2 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 115.0 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

