Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Take On Warriors On March 27

Coulibaly had 11 points and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 133-110 win over the Jazz on March 25. Coulibaly is averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are surrendering 114.8 points per game, which ranks 12th in the NBA.

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