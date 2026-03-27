Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Take On Warriors On March 27
Bilal Coulibaly and the Washington Wizards play the Golden State Warriors on Friday, March 27. Coulibaly's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday evening.
What It Means
Coulibaly had 11 points and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 133-110 win over the Jazz on March 25. Coulibaly is averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.
The Warriors are surrendering 114.8 points per game, which ranks 12th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.