Bam Adebayo And Heat Square Off Against Rockets On Feb. 28

In his last appearance, a 124-117 loss to the 76ers on Feb. 26, Adebayo had 29 points and 14 rebounds. Adebayo is tops on his team in rebounding (9.8 per game), and averages 18.5 points and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 109.1 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.