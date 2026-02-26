Bam Adebayo And Heat Face 76ers On Feb. 26
Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, Feb. 26. Adebayo's points prop was 17.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Adebayo totaled 18 points and nine rebounds in his last appearance, a 128-117 loss to the Bucks on Feb. 24. Adebayo leads his squad in rebounding (9.8 per game), and averages 18.3 points and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
The 76ers rank 18th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.9 points per contest.
