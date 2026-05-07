Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Take On Spurs In Game 2

Last time out on April 27, Dosunmu recorded 18 points and four assists in a 125-113 loss to the Nuggets. Dosunmu averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

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