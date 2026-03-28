Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Play Pistons On March 28

In his last appearance, a 102-92 win over the Celtics on March 22, Dosunmu tallied 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Dosunmu is averaging 14.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are giving up 109.8 points per contest, which ranks third in the league.

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