Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Play Nuggets In Game 5

Dosunmu tallied 43 points in his last appearance, a 112-96 win over the Nuggets on April 25. Dosunmu averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets are giving up 116.9 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the league.

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