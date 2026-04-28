Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Play Nuggets In Game 5
Ayo Dosunmu and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Denver Nuggets Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 27. Dosunmu's points prop was 19.5 as of Monday evening.
What It Means
Dosunmu tallied 43 points in his last appearance, a 112-96 win over the Nuggets on April 25. Dosunmu averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Nuggets are giving up 116.9 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.