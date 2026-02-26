FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves

Ayo Dosunmu

Minnesota Timberwolves • #13 PG

Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Square Off Against Clippers On Feb. 26

Ayo Dosunmu and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, Feb. 26. Dosunmu's points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 24, Dosunmu put up seven points in a 124-121 win over the Trail Blazers. Dosunmu is averaging 14.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 112.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Ayo Dosunmu

