Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves

Los Angeles Lakers • #15 SG

Austin Reaves And Lakers Take On Warriors On Feb. 28

Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, Feb. 28. Reaves' points prop was 20.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 26, Reaves recorded 14 points and two steals in a 113-110 loss to the Suns. Reaves is averaging 24.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 113.8 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Austin Reaves

