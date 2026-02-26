FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves

Los Angeles Lakers • #15 SG

Austin Reaves And Lakers Face Suns On Feb. 26

Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, Feb. 26. Reaves' points prop was 20.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Reaves had 18 points and two blocks in his last action, a 110-109 loss to the Magic on Feb. 24. Reaves is averaging 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank fifth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Austin Reaves

