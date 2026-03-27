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Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves

Los Angeles Lakers • #15 SG

Austin Reaves And Lakers Face Nets On March 27

Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, March 27. Reaves' points prop was 23.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Reaves had 25 points, eight assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 137-130 win over the Pacers on March 25. Reaves is averaging 23.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are giving up 115.7 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Reaves

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