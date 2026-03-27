Austin Reaves And Lakers Face Nets On March 27

Reaves had 25 points, eight assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 137-130 win over the Pacers on March 25. Reaves is averaging 23.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are giving up 115.7 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

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