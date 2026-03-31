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Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves

Los Angeles Lakers • #15 SG

Austin Reaves And Lakers Face Cavaliers On March 31

Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, March 31. Reaves' points prop was 22.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 120-101 win over the Wizards on March 30, Reaves put up 19 points and nine assists. Reaves is averaging 23.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 115.1 points per game, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Reaves

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