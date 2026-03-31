Austin Reaves And Lakers Face Cavaliers On March 31

In his last appearance, a 120-101 win over the Wizards on March 30, Reaves put up 19 points and nine assists. Reaves is averaging 23.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 115.1 points per game, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

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