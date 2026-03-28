Ausar Thompson And Pistons Play Timberwolves On March 28

In his last appearance, a 129-108 win over the Pelicans on March 26, Thompson totaled 11 points, three steals and two blocks. Thompson is averaging 10.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are conceding 114.4 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

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