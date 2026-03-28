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Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons

Ausar Thompson

Detroit Pistons • #9 SF

Ausar Thompson And Pistons Play Timberwolves On March 28

Ausar Thompson and the Detroit Pistons play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, March 28. Thompson's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 129-108 win over the Pelicans on March 26, Thompson totaled 11 points, three steals and two blocks. Thompson is averaging 10.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are conceding 114.4 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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