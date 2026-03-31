Ausar Thompson And Pistons Play Raptors On March 31

Last time out on March 30, Thompson recorded eight points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 114-110 loss to the Thunder. Thompson is averaging 10.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are conceding 112 points per game, which ranks ninth in the league.

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