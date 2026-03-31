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Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons

Ausar Thompson

Detroit Pistons • #9 SF

Ausar Thompson And Pistons Play Raptors On March 31

Ausar Thompson and the Detroit Pistons play the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, March 31. Thompson's points prop was 9.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 30, Thompson recorded eight points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 114-110 loss to the Thunder. Thompson is averaging 10.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are conceding 112 points per game, which ranks ninth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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