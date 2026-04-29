Ausar Thompson And Pistons Face Magic In Game 5
Ausar Thompson and the Detroit Pistons play the Orlando Magic Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 29. Thompson's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Thompson had six points, nine rebounds and two blocks in his most recent game, a 94-88 loss to the Magic on April 27. Thompson averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Magic are conceding 115.1 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.