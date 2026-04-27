Ausar Thompson And Pistons Square Off Against Magic In Game 4

Thompson had 17 points, eight rebounds, two steals and five blocks in his most recent game, a 113-105 loss to the Magic on April 25. Thompson averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 115.1 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

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