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Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves • #5 SG

Anthony Edwards And Timberwolves Play Spurs In Game 1

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the San Antonio Spurs Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 4. Edwards' points prop was 24.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Edwards had five points in his last game, a 112-96 win over the Nuggets on April 25. Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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