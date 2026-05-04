Anthony Edwards And Timberwolves Play Spurs In Game 1

Edwards had five points in his last game, a 112-96 win over the Nuggets on April 25. Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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