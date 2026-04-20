Anthony Edwards And Timberwolves Square Off Against Nuggets In Game 2

In his most recent game, a 116-105 loss to the Nuggets on April 18, Edwards put up 22 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets rank 21st in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.9 points per contest.

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