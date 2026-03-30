Anthony Edwards And Timberwolves Take On Mavericks On March 30

Edwards put up 19 points, six rebounds and five assists in his most recent game, a 116-103 loss to the Thunder on March 15. Edwards paces his squad in points per game (29.5), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 118.9 points per game.

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