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Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves • #5 SG

Anthony Edwards And Timberwolves Take On Mavericks On March 30

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, March 30. Edwards' points prop was 27.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Edwards put up 19 points, six rebounds and five assists in his most recent game, a 116-103 loss to the Thunder on March 15. Edwards paces his squad in points per game (29.5), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 118.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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