Anthony Black And Magic Play Pistons In Game 4
Anthony Black and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 27. Black's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 113-105 win over the Pistons on April 25, Black totaled eight points, three steals and three blocks. Black averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are averaging 109.6 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.