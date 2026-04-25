Anthony Black And Magic Play Pistons In Game 3
Anthony Black and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Black's points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Black totaled five points and three steals in his most recent game, a 98-83 loss to the Pistons on April 22. Black averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Pistons are giving up 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.