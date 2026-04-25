Anthony Black And Magic Play Pistons In Game 3

Black totaled five points and three steals in his most recent game, a 98-83 loss to the Pistons on April 22. Black averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons are giving up 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.