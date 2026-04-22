Anthony Black And Magic Face Pistons In Game 2

Black tallied seven points and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 112-101 win over the Pistons on April 19. Black averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.6 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

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