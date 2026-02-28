FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Andrew Wiggins And Heat Take On Rockets On Feb. 28

Andrew Wiggins and the Miami Heat play the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Feb. 28. Wiggins' points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 26, Wiggins put up 18 points in a 124-117 loss to the 76ers. Wiggins is averaging 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Rockets are conceding 109.1 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

