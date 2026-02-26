FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat

Andrew Wiggins

Miami Heat • #22 GF

Andrew Wiggins And Heat Square Off Against 76ers On Feb. 26

Andrew Wiggins and the Miami Heat play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, Feb. 26. Wiggins' points prop was 14.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Wiggins had 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks in his last game, a 128-117 loss to the Bucks on Feb. 24. Wiggins is averaging 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The 76ers are allowing 115.9 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive
