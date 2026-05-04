Andre Drummond And 76ers Square Off Against Knicks In Game 1

In his most recent game, a 109-100 win over the Celtics on May 2, Drummond tallied . Drummond averaged 6.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are allowing 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

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