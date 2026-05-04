Andre Drummond And 76ers Square Off Against Knicks In Game 1
Andre Drummond and the Philadelphia 76ers play the New York Knicks Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 4. Drummond's points prop was 2.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 109-100 win over the Celtics on May 2, Drummond tallied . Drummond averaged 6.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Knicks are allowing 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.