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Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson

Houston Rockets • #1 SF

Amen Thompson And Rockets Take On Pelicans On March 29

Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets play the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, March 29. Thompson's points prop was 18.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 119-109 win over the Grizzlies on March 27, Thompson totaled 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Thompson is averaging 17.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 25th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 119.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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