Amen Thompson And Rockets Take On Pelicans On March 29

In his most recent appearance, a 119-109 win over the Grizzlies on March 27, Thompson totaled 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Thompson is averaging 17.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 25th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 119.3 points per contest.

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