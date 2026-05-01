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Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson

Houston Rockets • #1 SF

Amen Thompson And Rockets Take On Lakers In Game 6

Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 1. Thompson's points prop was 18.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Thompson totaled 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in his most recent appearance, a 99-93 win over the Lakers on April 29. Thompson averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are surrendering 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Amen Thompson

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