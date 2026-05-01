Amen Thompson And Rockets Take On Lakers In Game 6

Thompson totaled 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in his most recent appearance, a 99-93 win over the Lakers on April 29. Thompson averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are surrendering 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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