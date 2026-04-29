Amen Thompson And Rockets Square Off Against Lakers In Game 5
Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 29. Thompson's points prop was 18.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Thompson tallied 23 points and seven assists in his last appearance, a 115-96 win over the Lakers on April 26. Thompson averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Lakers rank 11th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.6 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.