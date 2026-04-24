Amen Thompson And Rockets Take On Lakers In Game 3

In his last game on April 21, Thompson posted 16 points and nine assists in a 101-94 loss to the Lakers. Thompson averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are giving up 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

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