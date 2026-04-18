Amen Thompson And Rockets Square Off Against Lakers In Game 1

Thompson had 41 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 136-132 loss to the Timberwolves on April 10. Thompson averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers rank 11th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per contest.

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